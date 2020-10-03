VMRO-DPMNE calls for major protest against injustice, revanchism and political violence today at 18:30 h, starting in front of the Ministry of Justice.

The more the ruling mafia sinks into its crime and corruption, the more it attacks its own people and political opponents. This government, in the lack of success and in conditions of daily defeats in every field, is increasingly turning to political persecution and intimidation. The Minister of Justice, instead of making reforms, publicly threatens and prejudices punishments of all those who do not think like Zaev, says VMRO-DPMNE, calling people to join the protest against injustice, revanchism and political violence!

