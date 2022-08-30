Out of 1,084 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 240 new cases were registered, including 58 reinfections, and one patient passed away, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry added three deaths to the report, which occurred in August.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 340,119 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,481. At the moment, there are 1,714 active cases across the country.