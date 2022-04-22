Out of 4,284 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 99 new cases were registered and 3 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Friday. 13 of the new cases were reinfections.

The Ministry added 2 deaths to the report, which occurred in March.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 309,062 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,271. At the moment, there are 727 active cases across the country.