The Ministry of Health said Tuesday that 1,348 tests have been performed and 182 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 6 patients have died, while 33 have recovered.

Most of the new cases are registered in Skopje (107), then Kumanovo (14), Stip (4), Tetovo (23), Struga (5), Bitola (2), Ohrid (6), Gostivar (4), Strumica (1), Kocani (1), Berovo (1), Resen (13), Negotino (1).

Six people died, two patients from Skopje, two from Kumanovo and two from Tetovo.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the country has registered 4,664 cases. 1,836 people recovered and the number of active cases is 2,612.

Death toll has reached 216.