Out of 1,841 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 225 new cases were registered in Macedonia, and eight people died, including two patients from Skopje (aged 75 and 68), three from Gostivar (aged 82, 68 and 65), one from Kocani (aged 69), one from Struga (aged 78) and one from Strumica (aged 64), the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-120, Kumanovo-10, Stip-8, Prilep-15, Tetovo-17, Struga-6, Bitola-7, Ohrid-4, Gostivar-1, Gevgelija-3, Strumica-13, Kriva Palanka-2, Kocani-6 , Probistip-2, Berovo-3, Vinica-1, Delcevo-1, Sveti Nikole-3, Kicevo-2, Negotino-1.

The Public Health Institute registered today 159 recovered patients from all over the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 19,096 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 15,645 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 768. At the moment, there are 2,683 active cases across the country, of which 1005 in the capital Skopje.