The President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski and the Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met Tuesday with the newly appointed Ambassador of Slovenia Milan Predan to discuss the current political, economic and health situation in the Republic of Macedonia.

Mickoski congratulated Predan on taking over the new position, which, as he said, will further strengthen the friendly relations between Slovenia and Macedonia.

The satisfaction from the excellent bilateral relations and the successful cooperation between the two friendly countries was expressed at the meeting, and opinions were exchanged on the current developments and situations in the region.

Mickoski also pointed out the political situation in the country where he emphasized that crime, corruption are very common and that there is a selective rule of law. He also said that the government awards tenders to people close to the government and no one is held accountable for that.

During the meeting, President Mickoski stressed that the government does not know how to deal with COVID-19 and due to their inability the number of infections and deaths is at a very high level. Namely, he pointed out that nothing is being done about the pandemic, both in terms of health and economy.

Mickoski also pointed out that VMRO-DPMNE as a political party has clear and concrete policies that will put the Republic of Macedonia on the right path, as well as will have an impact on membership in the European Union.

Mickoski expressed gratitude for the continuous support that Slovenia gives to Macedonia in the process of Euro-Atlantic integration, noting that as a friendly country, Macedonia counts on continuity in the support by Slovenia and in relation to the country’s EU bid.

At the end of the meeting, Mickoski thanked the Ambassador of Slovenia for the meeting and stressed that he hopes such meetings will continue in the future and will contribute to the welfare of the Republic of Macedonia.