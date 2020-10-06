LIVE STREAM: VMRO-DPMNE’s protest against the increase of electricity prices Macedonia 06.10.2020 / 18:21 VMRO-DPMNE is staging Tuesday a new protest against the increase in electricity prices. The protest started at 6 pm at the sports center “Jane Sandanski” with vehicles and will finish at the Energy Regulatory Commission. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News VMRO-DPMNE protest: Thousands of citizens demand the return of the old price of electricity VMRO-DPMNE demands the return of the old price of electricity and Bislimovski’s resignation Mickoski meets newly appointed Ambassador of Slovenia Predan 8 people die, 225 new Covid-19 cases registered out of 1,841 tests Defected former VMRO MP received another public contract, Expres reports Ilievski: The ECHR process is well advanced, reconciliation should be done by mid December Owners announce mass closure of cafes and restaurants Six Balkan countries agree to reopen borders without requiring coronavirus tests .
