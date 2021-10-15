Out of 3,025 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 413 new cases were registered and 9 patients passed away, including a 28-year-old patient, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
The Ministry also added 4 deaths to the report that occurred in the period October 6-9.
Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 196,376 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 6,901. At the moment, there are 6,693 active cases across the country.
