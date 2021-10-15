We reached an agreement with AA and Alternative without any disagreements or bargaining. Therefore, the support is unequivocal on both sides, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in Thursday’s interview with TV Alsat.
The coalition works great, we hold talks on various topics, and we have a common goal – to defeat the current government. I am optimistic, the trust is only growing because we have agreed on the principle on which we will operate. It is up to us to nurture that trust, he said.
