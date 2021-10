In Delcevo, SDSM distributes flour, as part of the voter bribery in these elections, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

The bribe is distributed by Gjoko A. and the competent institutions will be notified about it. The bribe is a consequence of the fact that the people will defeat SDSM in these elections. Respond to the bribe with turnout! Come out and vote, reads the reaction.