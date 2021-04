9 pm curfew starts today and hospitality facilities with outdoor seating will work until 8:30 pm.

Today the ban on organizing, holding and attending/participating in seminars, trainings, workshops, courses, conferences and other events of this type ceases to be valid.

The ban on organizing weddings, birthdays and baptisms remains in place, as well as the ban on working in all fitness clubs, sports centers and gyms intended for indoor exercise.