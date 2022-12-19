State land around the Mavrovo Lake covering an area of 2600 m2 overnight became the property of the Islamic religious community, which plans to build a religious building. IRC, with the decision of the Municipality of Mavrovo and Rostuse and with the help of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, got the most attractive part of the coast of Mavrovo Lake for a bargain price, which will contribute to its new environmental disaster, the “Levica” party learns.

Members of IRC with the help of their relatives in the Cadastre of Gostivar, through a third person acting as an intermediary, recently became the owners of the super attractive land.

This can be seen from the documents obtained by the Levica political party. According to the information received from residents of the Mavrovo and Rostuse municipalities, and after the inspection of the documents from the Cadastre, it is clearly seen that IRC appears as the new owner of plots in the localities of Kamenci and Leskov dol, with an area of about 2600m2.

The plots are located in the protected belt around Mavrovo Lake, where no construction is allowed. As early as March 2021, the Ministry of Transport and Communications ordered the old-new mayor of Mavrovo Rostuse to terminate the contract with the buyer of the plot – Nezir Sulejmani, otherwise the owner of the company “Korab Mermeri.”

The question arises – why does IRC need plots in a protected area and what else is it planning to build in the protected zones?

Construction of any large-scale facility so close to the lake shore would lead to a series of detrimental impacts on the lake’s water quality and its fauna.

This is another corrupt scandal of the SDS and DUI government, after the annulled Decision to demolish the villas of the “Radika” hotel. This decision was made last year, by the second-level commission of the Government for inspection supervision, and after a complaint was filed by the developer of “Radika resort”, owned by the Kosovar citizen Sherif Ramuka.

It is clear that corruption and the degradation of the rule of law, through the destruction of state property, is the main feature of the rule of the incompetent stuff of SDS and DUI.