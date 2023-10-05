The salaries of all officials will steadily increase with the rise in the average salary due to legal regulations. Starting from January 2024, their base salary will be determined by the average salary paid per employee in 2023, which is anticipated to be significantly higher than the average gross salary for 2022.

According to an analysis by “Sloboden Pechat,” beginning on January 1, their monthly incomes will increase to 40,000 denars gross, equivalent to 24,000 net, for the highest-ranking officials.

To provide some context, the average gross salary in the previous year was 43,509 denars. By January of the current year, it had risen to 50,837 denars, and as of July, it stood at 54,434 denars. Consequently, approximately 2,000 officials, including ministers, deputy ministers, MPs, judges, mayors, managers, councilors, and other elected and appointed individuals, will receive a monthly increase ranging from at least 150 euros to a maximum of 400 euros, depending on the complexity coefficient, which ranges from 2.2 to 4.5.

For instance, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski’s salary was around 90,000 denars until March. From March onward, he receives approximately 160,000 denars, and starting in January, he will receive around 184,000 denars. Similar salary adjustments apply to Speaker Talat Xhaferi and the President of the State, Stevo Pendarovski.