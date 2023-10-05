The President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, reiterated the party’s position regarding the Amnesty Law, emphasizing that it should be withdrawn from parliamentary proceedings. Previously, he declared that VMRO-DPMNE would block the amnesty law, which is currently undergoing an expedited procedure. Additionally, he warned that if the authorities attempt to put it under the European flag, VMRO-DPMNE would exit the Parliament.

Mickoski refrained from commenting on the draft law on amnesty, submitted to the government by the Ministry of Justice, stating that “they have not seen it.” Concerning the draft law on games of chance currently in parliamentary proceedings, he expressed his belief that the European flag has been misused and anticipates a response from representatives of the EU and the USA.

When asked about his stance regarding expectations that next year officials’ salaries will increase by an additional 400 euros due to the rising average salary throughout the year, Mickoski responded by saying that “next year, there will be a new government led by VMRO-DPMNE, which will introduce a new set of rules for wage payment, coefficient leveling, and a new methodology.”