Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski will join leaders from 47 countries, including all 27 EU member-states, Western Balkan nations, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Ukraine at the third European Political Community (EPC) summit in Granada, Spain. European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also participate. The summit will feature plenary sessions and roundtable discussions on Europe’s future. PM Kovachevski will participate in the plenary session and a roundtable on digital transition and artificial intelligence, alongside leaders from several countries and European institutions. He will also have sideline meetings with Dutch and Irish counterparts, Mark Rutte and Leo Varadkar. EPC serves as a platform for political coordination among European nations, promoting equality and unity, with previous summits held in Prague (October 2022) and Chișinău (June).