Deputy PM for good governance policies, Slavica Grkovska, met with UN Women Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Elisa Fernández Saenz, along with Vesna Ivanović-Kastared from the UN Women Office. Grkovska expressed gratitude for UN Women’s support in anti-corruption policies and empowering women against societal issues. She emphasized the importance of long-term, sustainable policies for visible results. Saenz welcomed the idea of forming a network of like-minded women leaders. They agreed to deepen cooperation, connecting with global networks to amplify their efforts.The meeting participants emphasized the importance of crafting policies and laws to enhance women’s roles in all aspects of society. They also stressed the need for effective monitoring mechanisms for policy implementation. Additionally, Grkovska and Saenz discussed addressing gender-related corruption in sports and agreed to cooperate further on issues that intersect with gender equality, youth, and corruption, recognizing the pivotal role of women and young people in driving social change and development.