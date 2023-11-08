A4 construction between Blace and the Stenkovec intersection
The local road leading to the village of Blace was closed as of November 8 due to building work on the A4 between the Blace border crossing and the Stenkovec junction. There’s a route deviation available. Additionally, the A4 stretch is still under construction two kilometers before to the border crossing at Blace. There are placards up.
