Skopje’s public transportation passengers face a significant safety concern when disembarking at most bus stops intersected by bicycle paths. The co-location of tracks and stops has led to frequent conflicts, causing injuries and disputes. Cyclists have alerted city authorities to this issue, emphasizing the risks posed by such traffic arrangements. They have requested suitable detours at intersections of bike paths and bus stops for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. However, the city has only sporadically implemented detours, citing the unique challenges of each location. Cyclists argue that the specificity of each location should not be an excuse for neglecting safety, as similar issues in car infrastructure are promptly addressed. This situation highlights the city’s apparent prioritization of car drivers’ safety over that of pedestrians and cyclists.

In addition to the bus station problem, cyclists also contend with oversized containers obstructing bike paths, installed as a temporary solution. Despite promises from the mayor to address this issue, the containers have remained in place for five years, underscoring the persistence of temporary government decisions. Appeals, requests, conversations, and protests have failed to prompt any action.