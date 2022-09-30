The employees of HEC Vrben are dealing with a disaster this morning, which was caused by the bursting of a supply pipeline, Kurir reported.

HEC Vrben is located in the municipality of Mavrovo Rostuse, and is under the jurisdiction of ESM (ELEM).

Видео од пукнатиот доводен цевковод на ХЕЦ Врбен (Општина Маврово и Ростуше) при ЕСМ (ЕЛЕМ) pic.twitter.com/4gcrPlnQ94 — Курир (@KurirMK) September 30, 2022

The Vrben hydroelectric power plant is located near the village of Vrben and is part of the Mavrovo HPP, together with HEC Vrutok and HEC Raven.

HEC Vrben is the most distant of the three hydroelectric power plants in the system and it is a flow hydroelectric power plant.