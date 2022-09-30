The lack of textbooks or the use of damaged textbooks in teaching, insufficient care for the mental health of students, the lack of educational assistants for students with disabilities in secondary schools, and the impact of the energy crisis on the work of schools have been noted in the report of the Ombudsman on the identified weaknesses in the exercise of the right of education and the implementation of the educational process in primary and secondary schools in the country, which has been submitted to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Although the 2022/2023 school year has begun, the report states, public reactions to the lack of textbooks for primary and secondary school students do not stop. Parents and students react due to the lack of printed textbooks for all classes, and they also complain about the dilapidation of the available textbooks.

Students complain that most of the received textbooks are seriously damaged, to the point of not being able to use them, which is why parents are exposed to the expense of printing the electronic versions of the textbooks. Through the media, the Union of Secondary School Students reacted to this, stating that the students either received very damaged textbooks from which they cannot learn, or some of them did not receive textbooks at all. This problem is present in several secondary schools in Skopje, Bitola, Prilep, Veles, Delcevo and other cities. According to them, the lack of textbooks is especially characteristic for classes in secondary vocational schools.

Given that the school year is in progress and the Covid-19 pandemic is still present, the Ombudsman recommends the Ministry request an expert opinion from the Commission for Infectious Diseases regarding the method of monitoring the teaching of chronically ill children and students who have chronically ill persons in their families. At the same time, he reminds that everyone involved in the teaching process should take care and contribute to the safe and smooth development of the educational process of the children.

According to the report, there is a lack of educational and personal assistants for students with disabilities included in regular schools and this represents a serious barrier to the smooth realization of the right to education for every child.