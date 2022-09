The President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the Mayor of Jegunovce, Dimitar Kostadinoski, today within the framework of the activity “Changes happen, always with the people”, will attend the opening of a new kindergarten facility “Flowers” in the Preljubiste settlement, Jegunovce Municipality.

Mickoski will give a statement to the media after the event.