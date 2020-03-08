Walking along the railroad, about ten migrants arrived in Veles around midnight on Friday night. They wanted quietly, away from the eyes of the townspeople, to continue towards the northern border. They was spotted by humanitarian Lence Zdravkin, who lives next to the railroad, and called them into her yard. Weak, dirty, hungry, thirsty and injured, they carefully skipped the fence and accepted her offer, TV 24 reported.

After Turkey opened the border for migrants last week, they have been one of the few fortunate enough to enter Greece illegally in an attempt to reach Western European countries. These people entered Macedonia a week ago at wild crossings. Their goal is France, and they plan to walk through Serbia, Bosnia and then to Italy. They say there are many refugees on the Turkish-Greek border, but Greek police officers do not allow anyone to cross.

The uncertainty for these people is even greater, after Serbia announced it would close its borders for migrants. But they don’t think about it. Each mile for them is only 1000 meters closer to their promised land.