The Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA) will run alone at the coming parliamentary elections, decided the party’s presidency in Tetovo on Saturday.

At the session, the party president referred to the situation, a debate began and a decision was made. DPA will run alone at the coming parliamentary elections. We take this opportunity to urge all Albanians to support and vote for DPA as the only national party of the Albanians in the Republic of Macedonia, said party spokesman Luan Tresi, Alsat-M reported.