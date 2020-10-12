Two textile mills in Stip have had workers test positive to the coronavirus, local officials revealed.

One large and one smaller plant operating in the Stip industrial zone are the first plants to have positive workers after a respite of two months. Back in the summer, Stip was one of the worst hit cities in Macedonia, mainly due to the cramped working conditions in its large textile sector.

The city hospital, which serves as a regional Covid-19 center, currently has 48 patients – 14 of them on supplemental oxygen.