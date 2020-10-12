Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, the mafia fixer who is a major part of the Racket scandal and of the growing Daka scandal, said that he will report to the Idrizovo prison today to begin serving out his three years sentence.

Kiceec was asked by the press whether he really demanded that the serving of the sentence is postponed and denied it. “I will report to begin serving it. I haven’t submitted a request to have it postponed”, he told TV24.

It was widely expected that he will receive some form of leniency from the Government after, unlike other defendants in the Racket case, he refused to accuse Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of involvement, and even did his best to help Zaev in the pre-election campaign by raising allegations against the opposition. He already received a much reduced sentence after pleading guilty, while the other two defendants, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva were sentenced to nine and seven years, respectively.

Kiceec was filmed with Boki 13 carrying out a bag stuffed with cash from the home of businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, who faced extortion from the group and was forced to pay 1.5 million EUR. During the trial it was revealed that Kiceec, like the other defendants, met with Zaev in the Government building and also met with his brother Vice Zaev.

An audio leaked of a conversation he had with Montenegrin businessman Miodrag Davidovic – Daka revealed that Kiceec was paid 300,000 EUR to secure a meeting between Davidovic and Zaev. Shortly after the elections, Zaev helped Davidovic get an approval to build a huge residential and business complex in Tetovo, a deal where the Russia tied businessman stands to make 200 million EUR.