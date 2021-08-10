Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi announced that firefighting planes would soon be taken to be serviced in Croatia, although that would cost much more than anticipated in the contract.

He says that the prices have risen sharply by more than 50 percent of what is foreseen in the tender procedure and that is why the previous two procedures failed.

The director of the Protection and Rescue Directorate has already signed an agreement with the Croatian authorities to service the two Canadairs and I am confident that it will be acted upon quickly,” Grubi told Kanal 5.

Grubi’s statement raises the question of why two Canadiaira will be taken to be serviced when the previous government procured three and why they were allowed to rot in the hangars for four years in a situation like this when fires are raging in almost half the country?