Only six months after it was opened, the Macedonian cultural center Nikola Jonkov Vapcarov in Blagoevgrad will be closed.

Bulgarian authorities used regulatory measures against the Macedonian activists, and the club also had its windows smashed by municipal workers – who were praised for their efforts. But the reason it is being closed is that the person renting the office space is not renewing the contract. This is a frequent issue issue Macedonian organisations try to open a center in Bulgaria.

The club was opened shortly after the highly controversial move by Bulgarian activists to open clubs in Ohrid and Bitola – which they named after Nazi collaborators.