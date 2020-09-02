DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti had an eight hour long interrogation session with prosecutors from the war crimes tribunal in the Hague. The questioning was held in Pristina, and it could continue tomorrow.

Ahmeti did not make a comment after leaving the office of the special prosecutors. He was involved in the activities of the UCK militant organization in Kosovo, and later founded the UCK/NLA terrorist group which sparked the 2001 civil war in Macedonia. He received amnesty from Macedonian authorities for his war crimes in 2001, but could be charged for his actions in Kosovo. He and his party insist that Ahmeti is summoned simply as a witness and not a defendant.