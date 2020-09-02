The State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) said that it will investigate the payment of coronavirus linked stimulus aid to a company owned by former Finance Minister Nina Angelovska.

Angelovska owns the Webspot e-trading company which received 11,000 EUR over three months, after claiming that its business has suffered as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. Angelovska is one of the owners of the company, and the payment of the funds was seen as conflict of interest.

The company, in a statement to a news outlet, said that it has worked lawfully and had the right to apply for the aid. Angelovska was already investigated by DKSK after it was revealed that she withdrew her 250,000 EUR deposit from the Eurostandard Bank shortly before the bank collapsed. As Finance Minister, she had insider knowledge that the bank is troubled and DKSK found an ethics violation, but not grounds for a criminal investigation.