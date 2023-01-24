DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti, who is facing an unprecedented revolt from party officials, called on his supporters that a “European front” is made. Ahmeti is looking to bring other Albanian parties in the coalition, mainly the Alliance of Albanians, to preserve the Government he rules together with Dimitar Kovacevski.

At the moment Macedonia is in the hallway of the European Union. Let’s make a front to get inside the room. This mission is important for our common good, of the citizens, Albanians, Macedonians and all others who live in these areas, Ahmeti said during meetings in Tetovo, a city his party recently lost to the rising BESA party.

Ahmeti also discussed major infrastructure projects that he wants to bring to the majority Albanian areas of north-western Macedonia, in cooperation with the American Bechtel company. Ahmeti insisted that the Kicevo – Gostivar highway, that would run through his home village of Zajas, was delayed because a Croatian company with ties to Russia was involved in the work. “It took us six months, but we uncovered them. Now the whole project is going tobegin, it is a huge project, worth 1.3 billion EUR”, Ahmeti said.