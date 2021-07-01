Three years after the signing of the Prespa Agreement, we are increasingly seeing the benefits of resolving the three-decade dispute with Greece – is the conclusion of the meeting between DUI leader Ali Ahmeti and former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the Prespa Dialogue Forum held in Ohrid.
At the meeting, Ahmeti and Tsipras stressed that the Prespa Dialogue Forum conveys very important messages on a global level and this can be concluded with the presence of top European and US officials.
