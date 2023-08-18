The session of Parliament on the proposed Bulgarian amendments today was marred by several nationalist outbursts from Albanian members of Parliament. Frequent party turncoat Skender Rexhepi warned that, if Macedonia stalls on the EU path due to the Macedonians’ refusal to accept the Bulgarian demands, then ethnic Albanian municipalities may seek a path forward on their own. The comments were seen as clear threat of secession.

In the near future we could have other demands. The Albanian municipalities can look for a way toward the EU. That is why we need to be responsible here, Rexhepi said.

Talk of secession has been growing as neighboring Kosovo is pushed to allow the creation of a union of majority Serbian municipalities. This has prompted similar calls in majority Albanian municipalities in Macedonia, and during a recent visit by Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Skopje and Tetovo, he was welcomed by flags of Greater Albania.