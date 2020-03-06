The names and identities of all 40 passengers on the bus that entered the country on February 27, carrying the two patients that tested positive for coronavirus, have been found in cooperation and intense communication with the Ministry of Interior, Filipce said.

At this moment identification is underway and as of tonight, after identifying and locating the other passengers, they will be interviewed according to the data they provide and according to their health status, analyzing the contacts they had in the meantime, appropriate measures will be taken, the health minister said.