Husband and wife from Debar, aged 62 and 68, are the two new coronavirus cases in Macedonia.

They arrived in our country from Italy by bus on February 27. After entering Macedonia, the bus dropped off passengers in Kumanovo, Skopje and Debar, the Minister of Health Venko Filipce informed on Friday.

He added that the passengers then had no symptoms of the virus and first visited a doctor in Debar on March 2 where the family doctor did not recognize any indications for a coronavirus test and sent them home for treatment.

The bus was carrying about 40 passengers.