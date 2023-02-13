The three ministers from Alternativa, of health Bekim Sali, of information society and administration Admirim Aliti and Xhemail Chupi, minister without portfolio in charge of diaspora, will not attend today’s parliamentary session scheduled for 3 pm for the government reshuffle, Alternativa told MIA.

As the party said, the three ministers maintain the position that they will not resign, and as they say, if Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has any objections to their work, let him fire them.

The Parliament today confirmed the resignations of the Minister of Justice Nikola Tupancevski and the Minister of Environment Naser Nuredini, as well as the Deputy Ministers of Health and Justice Vladimir Rendevski and Agim Nuhiu.