Following the announcement of MP Skender Rexhepi-Zejdi that he will run as an independent MP in the Parliament, his party Alternative says that it is a purely personal decision, and not the position of the party structure.

Alternative expresses regret for this decision of MP Rexhepi and informs the public that this decision will not affect the group of MPs of Alternative, nor the parliamentary majority, nor the participation of Alternative in the executive branch. However, his withdrawal is indicative at the moment when the Macedonian opposition is organizing protests against the parliamentary majority, he should give an answer to this question himself, the party added.

The party say that the mandates of this parliamentary composition were obtained on behalf of the party, so they ask Rexhepi to return the mandate received on behalf of the party.