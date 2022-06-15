Today is the election for the leadership of the Medical Chamber. Election followed by scandals, pressure, blackmail and threats as if it was parliamentary. The purpose of the scandals that white coats are forced to go through, as Republika sources claim, is to re-elect the current president of the Medical Chamber of Macedonia, Kalina Grivceva-Stardelova.

Today, on the day of the election, the doctors made public a ballot paper, which is marked. In fact, there is a serial number on the ballot which should not be there. That is why the doctors are demanding a new election commission and a re-vote.

Given that there are few voters in this election, doctors fear that it will be very easy to know who voted for whom.