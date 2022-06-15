Opening EU membership talks would be a major political and psychological moment for Macedonia’s citizens, who have been waiting 17 years for this while the country did everything it needed to do — changed its name, made major reforms, and showed it is pro-European — so it can start negotiations and open a new European chapter, according to Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman at a press conference in Skopje held with his Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani.

Grlic Radman emphasized that the beginning of Macedonia’s accession negotiations with the EU is not only in the interest of the country, but also in the interest of the entire EU, and equally of Croatia, because, he says, we must have a broader picture of the broad picture of events.

It is very important to put this issue back on the agenda of the Council of the EU, I think that technically anything is possible, it is in a week, we expect, we hope to convene an intergovernmental conference, the French presidency and the influence of the leading countries in the EU are also important, stressed Grlic Radman.

He stressed that Macedonia is the best indicator in relation to all countries in the Western Balkans that have made great progress.