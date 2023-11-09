President Stevo Pendarovski received the European Commission’s Progress Report on Macedonia on Wednesday from European Union Ambassador David Geer.

“The Report, which notes the work done during the screening, the first stage of the accession negotiations, provides a detailed representation of developments in the Macedonian society and represents a roadmap for institutions, while highlighting areas that require our attention,” the president wrote on Facebook.

Speaker of the Parliament Talat Xhaferi and Deputy PM for European Affairs Bojan Marichikj received the EC Progress Report from Ambassador Geer earlier in the day.

Marichikj and Geer will host a news conference centered around the 2023 Progress Report on Thursday.