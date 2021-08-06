The director of the Crisis Management Center, Stojance Angelov, informed on Facebook that the situation in the village of Macevo is escalating, and that the fire threatens several houses.
He notes that three helicopters have been sent to the region.
Three helicopters (one of ours and two Serbian) are headed to the Berovo village of Macevo where the situation is escalating and several houses are at risk. Helicopters will continue to operate in this area (Pehcevo / Delcevo / Berovo) as long as there is enough daylight, Angelov wrote.
Comments are closed for this post.