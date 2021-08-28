The independent candidate for mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, collected the necessary signatures for her candidacy, after which she publicly expressed her gratitude to the citizens and told them that it is time for us all to make the city a metropolis that we will be proud of.

Arsovska says it is time for swift and efficient solutions for Skopje, because we all want to live in a beautiful city.

Now as an official independent candidate for the city of Skopje I would like to repeat why I am an independent candidate. I am not a member of a political party and I seek the support of all citizens and parties to support me. I am proud of the people of Skopje, of their energy and I am proud to be their candidate. Any support is welcome. Only a good manager can save Skopje from the grimness. We have had enough of stories that it will take years to change the current stagnation of the city. We need people who are energetic, experienced and with a clear vision of where the city is going. Enough of unfulfilled promises, every project is completed on time if it is realistic and sustainable. Therefore, I repeat, in two years projects are possible and they will be realized. Everyone who has worked with me knows that in every project I give 100% of my energy to succeed. I am entering this race for mayor with a pure heart and a clear vision, she said.