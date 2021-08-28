I want a census to be conducted and all of us in this country want it but that does not mean that it must be now and in the way it is planned now, professor Kotlar commented on Zaev’s statement that the census must be conducted in order to know whether we are a state or a nation.

We need that statistical record but we do not need political influence and manipulation. This procedure must not be rushed, but it should be well organized so that there is no room left for distrust of the results and their non-recognition, she said.

Commenting on the events in Bulgaria, the professor believes that new elections will be held and that she recognizes both pro-Western and pro-Russian influences.

Macedonia must act as a state that has its own nation, because a nation is created when a state is created and a nation creates a state. Bulgaria has extremely inappropriate demands regarding our identity, culture and historical characteristics, Kotlar said in an interview with “Republika”.

She is adamant that the Macedonian history has its own development, its own continuity and its own people and everyone who claiming that we were created in 1945 by the Comintern is a lie that was created at that time.

Kotlar thinks that it is extremely inappropriate for Greece to check the status of the implementation of the Prespa Agreement and the arrival of their foreign minister in Skopje.

The foreign handwriting of the Prespa Agreement never took care of the Macedonian specifics. I see the worst in the use of the Macedonian attribute. That is why the arrival of the Greek minister is extremely inappropriate, as if we are the little students, so now the inspector has come to make an insight. Any such agreement provides for obligations for the other party. And who will control the other party. “Skopia” and other inappropriate comments still exist on the other side of the border, she said.

The professor believes that Zaev is just an expression of our culture in terms of politics and social life.

The sooner we realize that such a political phenomenon should be eliminated politically and culturally, the sooner we will begin to rebuild the state institutions we once had with the Asnom provisions.

The professor believes that the professors who support Zaev in violating the laws and the Constitution do it only out of personal interests.