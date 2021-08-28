The European Union will again put Macedonia on the “black list” for travel, after Friday’s announcement to return to travel restrictions due to the spike of new Covid-19 infections for the United States and five other countries, including Macedonia, reported Deutsche Welle.

Restrictions will also be reintroduced for Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro and Lebanon. The procedure for the decision started today, and it is expected to be confirmed on Monday, if no EU member state blocks it.

For the Macedonian citizens, the decision will mean that they will again face major restrictions in non-essential travel to the EU. Some countries may ban it completely, and some may require mandatory quarantine upon arrival.