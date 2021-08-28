More and more independent candidates are running for mayor of one of the cities in the country. Most of them come from the ruling SDSM or some of the parties in the ruling coalition. The pre-election opened many cards, showed many party quarrels and disagreements. The public rightly asks whether the ruling coalition is falling apart, whether the rumored split in SDSM, which the party denies, is true. Wanting to leave aside a number of current mayors who do not have the same views as the headquarters in Skopje caused a split in their own ranks. Only yesterday, the public witnessed two officially announced independent runs by the current mayors, which come from SDSM’s ranks. Thus, Kumanovo mayor, Maksim Dimitrievski and Debarca mayor Zoran Nogaceski announced their independent runs for the local elections scheduled for October 17.



Dimitrievski submitted his candidacy to the SEC yesterday and started collecting signatures. He did not receive support from SDSM for another term, and the ruling party is still considering their nomination for Kumanovo. But it is obvious to Dimitrievski that he is not the favorite.

In an interview with TV Sitel, Dimitrievski pointed out that he is confident in the support of the citizens.

We are faced with competing with any other candidate from any political party or civic option, because we offer good solutions for our city, for our citizens and it is more than clear that the analysis confirm it, Dimitrievski said.

He stressed that he is committed to advocating for the civic concept and approach at no point did he turn his back on the social democratic idea, and at least on the members of the Social Democratic Union.

But, unfortunately, I will also not allow myself to be an integral part of certain political intrigues of individuals within my political entity who perform responsible and political functions. That is why I listened to the initiative of the citizens and I decided to take this step, he said.

Nogaceski, the current mayor of the Municipality of Debrca from the ranks of SDSM, in addition to collecting signatures for his independent run began collecting signatures for the independent list of members of the council of the Municipality of Debrca.

Jana Belceva Andreevska, who chaired the Center Council for about 2.5 years, before resigning, will try to secure a new council term in this election as the holder of an independent list of the civic initiative “Chance for the Center”. In the 2017 elections, Belceva, as a civil activist, lead the councilor list of SDSM in Centar.