Answering a reporter’s question about the agreed opposition cooperation with the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski stressed that it is a coalition that will bring down the SDSM/DUI coalition.

He says that this cooperation is expected to defeat the policies of corruption, lack of ideas, but also the hopelessness and apathy that the current government, which has no strategy and vision for Macedonia’s development, has brought about.