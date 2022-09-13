The history of VMRO-DPMNE and Skopje mayors repeats itself. The case of “Danela Arsovska” is almost identical to that of her predecessors Trifun Kostovski and Risto Penov.

And they, after receiving the support of VMRO-DPMNE and becoming mayors of Skopje, turned their backs on the party that brought them to office and continued independently or as party satellites to try to continue the path to higher political achievements.

But unfortunately practice showed that their decisions were wrong and the split with VMRO-DPMNE came back as a boomerang. Both Kosotovski and Penov disappeared from their political career after that. It remains to be seen whether the same will happen with Arsovska.

What was sensed for a long time happened. The cooperation between “independent” Danela and VMRO-DPMNE has ended.

All the time, Arsovska tried to create the impression that she is independent in her work and that she has nothing to do with VMRO-DPMNE. Let’s remember, it didn’t look like that when she celebrated the victory over Petre Silegov with trumpeters in front of the headquarters of the party that brought her to the position as mayor of the city of Skopje.

Danela’s non-cooperation with the directors of public enterprises caused the first people of City Parking, Drisla and Vodovod to resign. Both Hristovski, Perinski and Micevski have the same opinion about Arovska, that she does not listen to the problems of the city and they leave with their heads held high.

In addition, during the protest of the residents of Suto Orizari, the mayor of the municipality Curto Dudus complained that they have no cooperation with Arsovska and even that they do not have her number.