A hundred employees of PE “Water Supply and Sewerage” will be left jobless in a few days, “Republika” learned from sources in the City. The Mayor’s Office, as well as the City, have not yet responded to the Republika reporter’s questions sent to the official emails.

Our source, who wished to remain anonymous, informs us that their fixed-term work contracts are ending and will not be extended due to pressures coming personally from mayor Danela Arsovska.

Although we have not received an official response from PE “Water Supply and Sewerage” until this moment, employees under fixed-term contracts confirm to “Republika” that Arsovska insists their contracts will not be extended. They believe it is revanchism because Arsovska’s pressure comes at a time of practically open conflict between the mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, and the leadership of VMRO-DPMNE, which caused the dismissal of several directors of Skopje public enterprises, headed by VMRO – DPMNE personnel.

In the public, “Water Supply and Sewerage” caused particular attention, where Arsovska and the now former acting director Zlatko Perinski entered an open “war” over the project for the construction of a treatment plant, worth 136 million euros, which should be realized with European money.

Such a clash between the mayor and the party with whose support she came to office raises suspicions that after the directors of public enterprises, ordinary employees will also fall as “victims”, in this case, hundreds of people from “Water Supply and Sewerage”.