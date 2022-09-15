Talat rejected the referendum initiative because at least one million voters would have rejected the agreement with Bulgaria, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The government led by the anti-Macedonian SDS, with the decision to reject the referendum initiative, showed that it is afraid of facing the people and has absolutely no democratic capacity. They begged Talat Xhaferi to pretend to be a Constitutional judge and break laws just to save Kovacevski’s career temporarily.

Their decision results from panic and fear. They just showed that they are afraid of the people. They know that the vast majority of citizens are ready to go to the referendum and vote for the rejection of the agreement with Bulgaria. The people see that this agreement, which was signed by the anti-Macedonian SDS, is the source of the assimilation and negation policy towards Macedonia. This Agreement is harmful and infringes on the Macedonian identity, culture and history.

SDS now, defending Talat’s decision, is even more involved in lies and manipulations. But the facts disputed all manipulations. First, the referendum initiative is in accordance with the Constitution and in accordance with Article 24 of the Law on Referendum and refers to an issue within the competence of the Parliament, the annulment of the Law on ratification of the agreement with Bulgaria.

Second, the referendum does not refer to the change of an international agreement, but its de facto cancellation through the cancellation of the Law on Ratification. After all, the Agreement with Bulgaria in Article 13 provides that it can be terminated, stressed the opposition party.