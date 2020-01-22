Third day of the silence of SDSM and Oliver Spasovski for the suspicious contract for the procurement and delivery of passports and IDs worth more than 19.5 million euros, or passports and IDs to be procured in 2020 and 2021. The whole procedure we have been talking about these days is extremely suspicious and unlawful and with numerous violations of procedures that later on if the prosecution initiates proceedings someone may be charged with a crime. Today we will present another violated procedure in all this dubious procedure of the contract worth millions. After this, we expect the institutions that monitor the financial crime in the Republic of Macedonia to get involved, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski said Wednesday at a press conference.

Namely, according to our information, 4 million euros have been paid by the Ministry of Interior to “Veridos”, which clearly shows that it is a breach of the framework agreement. Why is that article of the framework agreement, which was also signed prior to the selection of the contractor, being violated? In the framework agreement in Article 7, an advance payment of 20 percent is made for each individual contract signed and the remainder of the amount within 30 days of the company sending the invoice to the ministry, he added.