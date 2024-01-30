Minister of Interior Panche Toshkovski has expressed his willingness to participate in caretaker government sessions, emphasizing his commitment to the citizens’ interests. He clarified that his stance aligns with the priorities at hand, and he is open to attending sessions, managing the Ministry of Interior, or engaging with the public as needed.

Toshkovski highlighted that his position does not conflict with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski’s statement, where ministers nominated by the party would not report to caretaker Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi or attend government sessions.

In an interview with MRT’s 360 Degrees, Minister Toshkovski stated, “If it is a priority to attend a Government session, I will attend. If it is a priority to manage the Ministry of Interior, I will manage from here. If it is a priority to go out in the field and be among people, I will go out in the field. I will do everything that is in the citizens’ interest.”

Regarding the recent election of the caretaker government, Toshkovski noted the absence of negative energy. He clarified that no one approached him about participating in a family photo with cabinet ministers, adding that he wouldn’t have been part of it anyway. He explained his belief that the prime minister and the process were illegitimate, lacking popular support and contradicting the Law on Government. Despite this, Toshkovski affirmed his commitment to performing his duties within the bounds of the law. He dismissed the notion that his nomination was solely a result of his friendship with Mickoski, emphasizing instead his extensive experience in law and the imperative to address the current state of the rule of law.